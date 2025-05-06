Halsey teams up with Amy Lee of Evanescence for 'Ballerina' song

When she was promoting her album The Great Impersonator last year, Halsey dressed up like her musical idols, including Cher, Stevie Nicks and Amy Lee of Evanescence. Now, she and Amy have actually recorded a song together.

Both Halsey and Amy revealed on Instagram Tuesday that they've teamed up for a track called "Hand that Feeds," due out May 9. The song is from the movie Ballerina, due in theaters June 6.

Ballerina is a spinoff of the John Wick action thrillers; it's the fifth film in the franchise. It stars Ana de Armas as a ballerina-turned-assassin who undergoes the same Ruska Roma training as Keanu Reeves' John Wick did. In addition to Reeves, other actors from the John Wick world appear in the film, including Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and, in his final screen role, Lance Reddick.

Evanescence will also be opening for Halsey May 14 at the Hollywood Bowl as part of Halsey's For My Last Trick tour.

