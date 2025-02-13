Halsey's not dying, so she's going on the road: For My Last Trick Tour starts in May

Halsey has announced a tour in support of her latest album The Great Impersonator.

Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour starts May 10 in Concord, California, and is currently set to wrap up in Highland, California, on July 6.

In the tour trailer, Halsey plays herself as a spoiled diva walking onto what looks like the set of a video shoot. But our first hint that it's not a video shoot is a comment about the blue wig she's wearing. "I always said I'd be buried in this wig, I figured I probably should be," she says. Then she complains that she requested a black suit.

When told that there's only room on the guest list for "two out of three Jonas Brothers," she rolls her eyes and says, "Oh, Joe cannot come, honey." When she's introduced to a cute little kid who is "one of our choir singers," Halsey praises him and then mutters, "Lose the kid. It's way too sad."

Gazing at the set, she smiles, "It's perfect. It's exactly how I pictured it." Then she receives a phone call: "What do you mean it's not happening? What am I gonna do with all this stuff?"

As she storms off, we see what she's looking at is actually the set of her own funeral, with a black coffin and floral arrangements.

As Halsey shared last year, she came very close to dying over the past few years due to her health issues. On Instagram, she wrote, "My funeral was cancelled, so I'm taking the show on the road instead."

You can sign up for presale access now via Ticketmaster. The presale starts Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time via formylasttrick.com.

