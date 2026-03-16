Harry Styles and the #1 'Billboard' 200 spot: 'We belong together'

Harry Styles and the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart belong together.

His new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. has debuted on top of the chart, meaning that he's got a perfect track record of all four of his solo albums opening at #1. He's the first solo artist to debut at #1 with their first four albums since Alicia Keys did it between 2001 and 2007.

According to Billboard, the project sold 430,000 units, making it the biggest week for any album since Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl opened with 4.002 million units back in October. Among solo male artists, Harry racks up the biggest week for any album since Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem sold 493,000 units in May of 2025.

On the vinyl side, Harry's album sold 186,000 units, making it the biggest week for a vinyl LP by a male artist in the era of electronic sales tracking, which began in 1991.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. has so far produced the #1 hit "Aperture."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.