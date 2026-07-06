Harry Styles completes record-setting residency at Wembley Stadium

Harry Styles performs during his Together, Together Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena on May 16, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS)

Harry Styles has officially broken the record for longest residency by a musician at London’s Wembley Stadium during a single run.

He achieved the milestone after completing his 12th consecutive show at the venue on Saturday, July 4, for his Together, Together tour.

Guinness World Records and Wembley Stadium posted a photo of Harry and his tour team accepting the world record certificate.

“Record-breaking moments are rarely achieved alone, and this is a true example of what we mean when we say everyone can be part of it,” the post reads. “Congratulations, Harry and team.”

While on stage Saturday, Harry took a moment to thank his One Direction bandmates.

“I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey," he said. "I wanna thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Zayn [Malik] and my dear friend Liam [Payne] for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything."

Harry's older sister, Gemma Styles, also joined him on stage to commemorate the historic run.

“I’m so proud of you,” she said. “And not just proud because you’ve done things like this, which nobody does. I’m proud of who you are, and who you allow other people to be and the impact that you have on so many, not least on the ones who get to love you in real life and what a privilege that is.”

On Monday, July 6, Wembley Stadium posted a highlight video of night 12, which also included a Pride celebration and the unveiling of a banner for the record-setting residency.

Harry heads to Brazil next for four nights at Estadio Morumbis in São Paulo, starting on July 17.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.