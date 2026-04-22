Harry Styles NYC concert tickets bought by scalpers to be redistributed to fans, says Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster has been the subject of some bad press lately, but the good news is that the company is now trying to help Harry Styles fans get tickets for his Together, Together tour, which otherwise would have fallen into scalpers' hands.

In a lengthy letter posted on the company's socials, Ticketmaster Global President Saumil Mehta says, "We caught scalpers using multiple accounts and fake identities to try to get around ticket limits and resell tickets for profit. We've canceled those tickets ... and we are working with the tour to release them back to fans at the original price."

The company recently did something similar with tickets to Ariana Grande's upcoming tour. Mehta notes, "It's all part of our broader effort to identify and catch more bad actors."

Fans can request the tickets from April 30 at 12 p.m. ET through May 1 at 5 p.m. ET via the Harry Styles page on Ticketmaster. Fans who don't already have tickets to the New York City shows will get priority. Once you've submitted your request, you'll get an email, and if your request is fulfilled, you'll receive a second email by midnight on May 8.

Of note, anyone who bought directly on Ticketmaster or anyone who received transferred or resale tickets in their Ticketmaster accounts is not affected. And it only affects the shows in New York City, which run between Aug. 26 and Oct. 31.

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