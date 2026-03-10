Harry Styles opens up about that time he cried in the club

Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sometimes you just need to cry in the club.

In an interview for the Q with Tom Power podcast released Monday, Harry Styles details an emotional experience he had while on the dance floor of a Berlin club.

"It’s so baked in as part of Berlin culture that everyone deserves to go dancing and be free," he says. "I was in a place where I just felt so safe, in a way, that I don’t think I had for a while in terms of really letting go."

"And I remember standing in the middle of the dance floor and I had my hands up and I was kind of just breathing and I closed my eyes and I remember the feeling of, 'Oh, I’m no longer scanning the room to see if anyone’s like, filming or anything,'" he recalls. "I just felt like, 'Oh, I’m just on my own right now and I feel so free.'"

He says that feeling of freedom was "really emotional" for him, and he remembers "feeling tears roll down my face."

It inspired Harry to try to capture that feeling in his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. It was also part of his journey to open himself up to new experiences again.

Harry tells Power that while he was in One Direction, they were encouraged to give a lot of themselves in order to let people get to know them. Once he went solo, he started to become more private, until he began to feel like he was living in a bubble.

"The thing of like learning to set boundaries and stuff -- a large part of that has also been learning when not to set boundaries and when to open up," he says.

