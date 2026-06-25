Harry Styles tribute act bookings up more than 500% in the UK

Harry Styles performs at Wembley Stadium during the Together, Together tour June 13, 2026 in London, England (Anthony Pham)

U.K. fans who couldn't get tickets to see Harry Styles during his current record-breaking run of shows at London's Wembley Arena are apparently cheering themselves up by watching Harry Styles impersonators.

Since the shows at Wembley began June 12, Champions Music & Entertainment Agency has reported a 560% rise in bookings for Harry Styles tribute acts, reports The Brighton Journal. According to the U.K. booking agency, these acts are being hired for private parties, as well as corporate events, universities, festivals and live concerts.

“Harry Styles has built one of the most recognisable live shows in modern music. People respond to the songs, but also to the outfits, the fan culture, the staging and the sense of occasion around his performances. That is what makes Harry Styles tribute acts so bookable," Champions executive Joe Burton tells the paper.

Another thing that makes the acts popular is that Harry's music appeals to young people, families and corporate crowds, Burton notes. He adds, "Tribute acts work best when there is already a strong emotional connection with the artist. Harry Styles has that."

"Big tours shape what people want to book for their own events. Harry Styles is a clear example of that,” Burton says.

Champions offers no less than five different Harry Styles tribute acts, which have names like Harry Styled, House of Styles and Late Night Talking.

Harry's shows at Wembley Stadium conclude July 4. He then moves on to São Paulo, Brazil, starting July 17.

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