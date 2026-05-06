Harry Styles turns intimate gig at London's Meltdown Festival into fundraiser

Harry Styles is playing 12 nights at London's Wembley Stadium this summer, but fans will also have a chance to see him in a smaller London venue. As curator of this year's Meltdown Festival, he'll be playing the 2700-capacity Royal Festival Hall on June 16, backed by a full orchestra. It's just been announced that the only way fans can attend the gig is to win tickets.

The gig will be a fundraiser for London's Southbank Centre, where the Meltdown Festival is taking place, so fans must pay for online contest entries. It's about $27 for one entry, $54 for two and about $81 dollars for three. The bad news? You can only enter if you're a resident of the U.K. Get all the details at SouthbankCentre.co.uk.

All the net proceeds from Harry's gig will go toward the Southbank Centre's youth programs. Each year, they provide more than 25,000 young people with free access to creative experiences through workshops and special programs.

Harry is the 31st artist to curate the Meltdown festival, following in the footsteps of past curators like David Bowie, Chaka Khan, Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, The Cure's Robert Smith and more. The festival runs from June 11 to 21 and will take over the entire Southbank Arts Centre.

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