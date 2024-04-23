Harry Styles, Tyla nominated for UK's prestigious Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles and Tyla are among the nominees for this year's Ivor Novello Awards, also known as The Ivors.

The awards, which have been handed out since 1956, are the most prestigious music honor in the United Kingdom. They celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting, and are peer awards, voted on by other British and Irish songwriters and composers.

Harry is nominated in the category of Most Performed Work for "As It Was," which actually won in this category in 2023. The award is for the song that's been heard the most in broadcast, online and general performances in the past year, which just goes to show how insanely successful "As It Was," released in 2022, continues to be.

Also nominated in that category is "Boys a Liar Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.

Meanwhile, Tyla's breakthrough hit "Water" is nominated in the category of Best Contemporary Song, while RAYE's debut album, My 21st Century Blues, is up for Best Album.

The winners will be revealed May 23 at a ceremony in London.

