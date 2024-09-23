Harry Styles' Pleasing launching 'Fantasia' collection with Disney

By Andrea Tuccillo

Here's some news that will be "Pleasing" to Harry Styles fans and Disney fans alike.

The singer's lifestyle brand is teaming with Disney for a new Fantasia-themed collection that will include clothing, accessories, nail polish and skin care.

Women's Wear Daily reports the pieces feature imagery from the 1940 animated musical taken from the Disney archives, including a hoodie featuring Sorcerer Mickey and a crew-neck sweater with Hyacinth Hippo.

The 30-piece collection launches on Oct. 4 on pleasing.com and disneystore.com, but will have a prelaunch rollout on Sept. 28 at select Disney stores and Pleasing pop-ups.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

