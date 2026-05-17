He wants to dance with all his friends: What Harry Styles played at Together, Together tour kickoff

Harry Styles performs during his Together, Together Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena on May 16, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS)

Harry Styles launched his Together, Together tour Saturday night in Amsterdam and thrilled fans with a setlist that was heavy on material from his latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, but still included his biggest hits.

According to Setlist.fm, the show's intro music was Elvis Presley's version of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" -- the original version of that track inspired "Carla's Song" on the new album. Variety reports the audience was next shown a video of Harry walking through a garden and receiving a phone call: a woman asking him, "Harry, are you coming out tonight?"

The show began with a track from the new album -- "Are You Listening Yet?" -- before a run of older favorites: "Golden," "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar" and "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

Next up were two more new songs -- "Taste Back" and "Coming Up Roses," the latter performed with a string section. As per Variety, Harry ended what he called "act one of the show" with "Fine Line," and promised that in act two, "We'll be dancing."

Act two opened with an instrumental called "Italian Girls," as per USA Today, followed by "American Girls" and "Keep Driving." He then played a series of songs from the new album, with "Treat People with Kindness" thrown in. The main show ended with a medley of "Carla's Song" and "Satellite," followed by "Aperture."

The encore included "Matilda," "Sign of the Times" and "As It Was."

Here's the set list, according to Setlist.fm:

"Are You Listening Yet?"

"Golden"

"Adore You"

"Watermelon Sugar"

"Music for a Sushi Restaurant"

"Taste Back"

"Coming Up Roses"

"Fine Line"

"Italian Girls" (instrumental)

"American Girls"

"Keep Driving"

"Ready Steady Go"

"Dance No More"

"Treat People with Kindness"

"Pop"

"Season 2 Weight Loss"

"Carla's Song/Satellite"

"Aperture"

"Matilda"

"Sign of the Times"

"As It Was"

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