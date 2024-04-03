Hear (and see) a snippet of Doja Cat's new song

Doja Cat has posted a snippet on Instagram of a new song she's releasing this Friday.

In the video, Doja is seen in the shadows, singing in a heavily processed voice, "Boy, we too grown for this s***." There's a shadow of a spider on the wall behind her, possibly referring to the cover artwork of her 2023 album, Scarlet.

The post ends with the words, "Scarlet 2 Claude April 5." There's also a link to presave the music in her Instagram Story. Scarlet 2 Claude is likely the deluxe version of Scarlet.

Doja previously posted a close-up of her hair as the artwork for her new song, which is reportedly called "MASC." In the video, there's a crouching figure shown at the end, who the website HotNewHipHop identifies as "almost certainly Teezo Touchdown." He's a Texas rapper whose debut album was released the same month as Scarlet.

On April 3, Doja teased on X, formerly Twitter, "what does it mean when someone leaks an album why do people get upset?" When a fan responded, "Cause you lose streams," she replied, "but I don't care???"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.