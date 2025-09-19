Hear Selena Gomez reteam with Cardi B on new song 'Pick It Up'

Back in 2018, Selena Gomez collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B on the song "Taki Taki." Now Selena has reunited with Cardi on "Pick It Up," one of the tracks on Cardi's new album, Am I the Drama?

"Pick It Up" is a love song that finds Selena cooing, "I'm so obsessed/ You got me checkin' my phone every second like/ I hope you ask if I'm home so/ Come over so I can prove it to you/ Said you're on my mind I just can't let it go." Selena and Cardi sing in the chorus, "Pick it up where we left off/ can't give it up, I've been missin' ya."

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Cardi said she just felt Selena "sounded really lovely for this song, and she's such a delight to work with." The rapper added, "Like, she's a whole billionaire, and if you call her for something, she's not going to hesitate or [be] like, 'Well, you'll hear from her when you hear from her, she's somewhere in Bali living her best billionaire life.'"

Quite the opposite, Cardi noted: "She comes through."

Other guests on the album include Tyla, Lizzo, Kehlani, Megan Thee Stallion and Janet Jackson, whose song "The Pleasure Principle" is sampled on the song "Principal."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

