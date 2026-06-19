Here's how Taylor Swift wants you to react to hearing her song in 'Toy Story 5'

Taylor Swift's new song "I Knew It, I Knew You" is featured over the end credits of Toy Story 5, in theaters Friday. The song was inspired by the journey of Jessie the cowgirl toy, and on the red carpet for the worldwide premiere Taylor shared what kind of emotions she hopes it will evoke in people once they hear it in the film.

"I think that it would be really awesome if they thought of somebody that they had amazing memories with that they haven't seen in a long time, or someone that they miss, knowing that that person could come back into their life," she said.

"Or just the feeling that sometimes people's paths diverge, and that doesn't mean that that's the last time that you get to feel those memories or know that person," she added. "Sometimes, when you look back on your childhood, those memories, that's special in itself."

Taylor said she loves being part of the movie because the Toy Story franchise is "such an incredible world of imagination and playfulness and mischief and humor and comedy and tragedy."

"It's raised so many kids just like me," she added. "I watched Toy Story when I was 5, and I've watched every single one of the films so many times."

In an Instagram post, Taylor shared video of herself in the studio on the day she wrote "I Knew It, I Knew You," explaining that she'd seen the movie that morning, and went home and wrote the song after getting the "songwriter zoomies."

Noting that it was 6:57 p.m., Taylor said that the Disney and Pixar bosses were coming to hear the song in two hours. "We have not recorded it yet," she said. "And I think this is one of the most fun days of my life!"

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

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