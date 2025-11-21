Hilary Duff announces long-awaited new album, 'luck ... or something'

Hillary Duff 'luck ... or something,' Atlantic Records
By Andrea Dresdale
Hilary Duff's standard reply when she's asked about how she managed to emerge from child stardom relatively unscathed has become the title of her first new album in more than 10 years.

Luck ... or something will be out Feb. 20 and is now available for preorder. "I am often asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry. The album title is my way of answering that question," Hilary says in a statement.

"It's luck, but there's also a lot of weight in the '…or something.' Many of the things I've been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that's what's shaped me." The album includes her new single, "Mature."

She writes on Instagram, "So much love, late night anxiety and a little chaos went into making this album - hoping you see yourself in here the way I have. I love you and excited is the largest understatement."

As previously announced, Hilary will launch her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour in London in January, marking her first headlining concerts in over a decade. She'll also perform in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!