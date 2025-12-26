The hit she needs: Olivia Dean tops 'Billboard''s Pop Airplay chart

Olivia Dean just received a belated Christmas present: a #1 hit on a Billboard chart.

The British star has topped the publication's Pop Airplay chart with "Man I Need," her first song to ever make that chart. She's the third new artist to hit #1 on Pop Airplay in 2025 to date, following fellow Brit Lola Young, who topped the chart with "Messy" in May and HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, who reached #1 with "Golden" in November.

Olivia also holds the final position on the chart, as her song "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" debuts at #40. Both songs are from her top-five album The Art of Loving.

Meanwhile, Olivia will compete for the best new artist Grammy in February, facing off against Lola Young, Alex Warren, sombr, Addison Rae, Leon Thomas III, KATSEYE and The Marías.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.