How gas prices have changed in Pensacola in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Pensacola, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 9.

Pensacola by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.14

--- Florida average: $3.49

- Week change: +$0.40 (+14.7%)

- Year change: +$0.33 (+11.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.32

- Week change: +$0.80 (+22.8%)

- Year change: +$0.83 (+23.7%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/17/22)

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Kansas: $2.92

#2. Oklahoma: $2.97

#3. Missouri: $2.99

#4. Arkansas: $2.99

#5. Mississippi: $3.00

#6. Tennessee: $3.04

#7. North Dakota: $3.04

#8. Nebraska: $3.04

#9. Louisiana: $3.04

#10. Alabama: $3.05

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.20

#2. Washington: $4.63

#3. Hawaii: $4.52

#4. Nevada: $4.21

#5. Oregon: $4.21

#6. Alaska: $3.92

#7. Arizona: $3.86

#8. Pennsylvania: $3.59

#9. Michigan: $3.58

#10. Illinois: $3.52

