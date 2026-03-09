How gas prices have changed in Lakeland in the last week
CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 9.
Lakeland by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.53
--- Florida average: $3.49
- Week change: +$0.66 (+23.0%)
- Year change: +$0.41 (+13.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/14/22)
- Diesel current price: $4.79
- Week change: +$1.08 (+29.2%)
- Year change: +$1.13 (+30.8%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.69 (6/12/22)
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Kansas: $2.92
#2. Oklahoma: $2.97
#3. Missouri: $2.99
#4. Arkansas: $2.99
#5. Mississippi: $3.00
#6. Tennessee: $3.04
#7. North Dakota: $3.04
#8. Nebraska: $3.04
#9. Louisiana: $3.04
#10. Alabama: $3.05
States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $5.20
#2. Washington: $4.63
#3. Hawaii: $4.52
#4. Nevada: $4.21
#5. Oregon: $4.21
#6. Alaska: $3.92
#7. Arizona: $3.86
#8. Pennsylvania: $3.59
#9. Michigan: $3.58
#10. Illinois: $3.52
This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.