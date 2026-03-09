How gas prices have changed in Lakeland in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 9.

Lakeland by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.53

--- Florida average: $3.49

- Week change: +$0.66 (+23.0%)

- Year change: +$0.41 (+13.1%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.79

- Week change: +$1.08 (+29.2%)

- Year change: +$1.13 (+30.8%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.69 (6/12/22)

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Kansas: $2.92

#2. Oklahoma: $2.97

#3. Missouri: $2.99

#4. Arkansas: $2.99

#5. Mississippi: $3.00

#6. Tennessee: $3.04

#7. North Dakota: $3.04

#8. Nebraska: $3.04

#9. Louisiana: $3.04

#10. Alabama: $3.05

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.20

#2. Washington: $4.63

#3. Hawaii: $4.52

#4. Nevada: $4.21

#5. Oregon: $4.21

#6. Alaska: $3.92

#7. Arizona: $3.86

#8. Pennsylvania: $3.59

#9. Michigan: $3.58

#10. Illinois: $3.52

