How gas prices have changed in Florida in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florida using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of October 9.
Florida by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.15
- Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)
- Year change: +$1.16 (+39.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.90
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.3%)
- Year change: +$2.26 (+62.3%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/18/26)
Metros with most expensive gas in Florida
#1. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $4.31
#2. Naples: $4.21
#3. Fort Lauderdale: $4.19
#4. Gainesville: $4.18
#5. Sebastian-Vero Beach: $4.17
#6. Miami: $4.16
#7. Homosassa Springs: $4.16
#8. Port St. Lucie: $4.16
#9. Daytona Beach: $4.15
#10. Ocala: $4.15
#11. The Villages: $4.15
#12. Melbourne-Titusville: $4.14
#13. Sebring: $4.14
#14. Jacksonville: $4.14
#15. Fort Myers-Cape Coral: $4.14
#16. Tallahassee: $4.13
#17. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $4.12
#18. Punta Gorda: $4.12
#19. Orlando: $4.12
#20. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $4.11
#21. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice: $4.11
#22. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $4.10
#23. Panama City: $4.07
#24. Pensacola: $4.02
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Georgia: $3.83
#2. Texas: $3.85
#3. Ohio: $3.87
#4. Indiana: $3.87
#5. Mississippi: $3.94
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $5.02
#4. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $5.46
#3. Washington
- Regular gas price: $5.46
#2. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $5.63
#1. California
- Regular gas price: $6.33