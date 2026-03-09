How gas prices have changed in Sebastian in the last week
CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 9.
Sebastian by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.50
--- Florida average: $3.49
- Week change: +$0.58 (+19.8%)
- Year change: +$0.45 (+14.6%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $4.76
- Week change: +$1.06 (+28.7%)
- Year change: +$1.09 (+29.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.80 (6/20/22)
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Kansas: $2.92
#2. Oklahoma: $2.97
#3. Missouri: $2.99
#4. Arkansas: $2.99
#5. Mississippi: $3.00
#6. Tennessee: $3.04
#7. North Dakota: $3.04
#8. Nebraska: $3.04
#9. Louisiana: $3.04
#10. Alabama: $3.05
States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $5.20
#2. Washington: $4.63
#3. Hawaii: $4.52
#4. Nevada: $4.21
#5. Oregon: $4.21
#6. Alaska: $3.92
#7. Arizona: $3.86
#8. Pennsylvania: $3.59
#9. Michigan: $3.58
#10. Illinois: $3.52
This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.