How much house $1 million buys you in Cape Coral

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Cape Coral, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Cape Coral. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4329 NW 33rd St, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,537

- Price per square foot: $282

304 NE 14th Ave, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,165

- Price per square foot: $315

5236 SW 18th Ave, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,053

- Price per square foot: $327

403 SW 53rd Ter, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,945

- Price per square foot: $339

1403 SW 52nd Ter, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,796

- Price per square foot: $357

5315 SW 28th Pl, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,793

- Price per square foot: $358

1951 SE 35th St, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,735

- Price per square foot: $365

3311 SW 11th Ct, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,713

- Price per square foot: $368

2506 SW 24th Ct, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,689

- Price per square foot: $371

4126 SW 27th Ave, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,653

- Price per square foot: $376

4009 Chiquita Blvd S, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,650

- Price per square foot: $377

2527 Gleason Pkwy, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,614

- Price per square foot: $382

1921 SE 12th St, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,596

- Price per square foot: $385

302 El Dorado Blvd N, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,561

- Price per square foot: $390

4829 SW 23rd Ave, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,502

- Price per square foot: $399

2 SW 35th Ave, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,421

- Price per square foot: $413

2375 NW 39th Ave, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,382

- Price per square foot: $419

2225 SW 32nd St, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,360

- Price per square foot: $423

2743 Janet St, Matlacha

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,235

- Price per square foot: $447

5331 Skyline Blvd, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,186

- Price per square foot: $457

4311 SW 25th Pl, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,150

- Price per square foot: $465

1951 SE 32nd St, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,142

- Price per square foot: $466

304 NW 13th Ave, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,124

- Price per square foot: $470

2306 SW 51st St, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,111

- Price per square foot: $473

706 SW 52nd St, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,938

- Price per square foot: $515

5630 Riverside Dr, Cape Coral

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,617

- Price per square foot: $618

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.