How much house does $500,000 buy you in Gainesville?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL. (Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock/Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Gainesville?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Gainesville right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

4031 Nw 75Th St, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,920
- See 4031 Nw 75Th St, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Redfin.com

1301 Nw 91St Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,750
- See 1301 Nw 91St Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Redfin.com

820 Nw 109Th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,440
- See 820 Nw 109Th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Redfin.com

6436 Sw 77Th St, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,412
- See 6436 Sw 77Th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

12833 Nw 13Th Ln, Newberry, FL 32669
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,768
- See 12833 Nw 13Th Ln, Newberry, FL 32669 on Redfin.com

4532 Sw 56Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Price: $495,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,768
- See 4532 Sw 56Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

11271 Se 136Th Ter, Dunnellon, FL 34431
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,557
- See 11271 Se 136Th Ter, Dunnellon, FL 34431 on Redfin.com

8145 Sw 51St Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,528
- See 8145 Sw 51St Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

20536 Nw 20Th Ter, Brooker, FL 32622
- Price: $499,707
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,475
- See 20536 Nw 20Th Ter, Brooker, FL 32622 on Redfin.com

12404 Sw 31St Ave, Archer, FL 32618
- Price: $499,995
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,266
- See 12404 Sw 31St Ave, Archer, FL 32618 on Redfin.com

14825 Sw 83Rd Ter, Archer, FL 32618
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,168
- See 14825 Sw 83Rd Ter, Archer, FL 32618 on Redfin.com

1119 Sw 11Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,712
- See 1119 Sw 11Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

14953 Nw 150Th Ln, Alachua, FL 32615
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,269
- See 14953 Nw 150Th Ln, Alachua, FL 32615 on Redfin.com

15251 Nw 71St Ter, Chiefland, FL 32626
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,028
- See 15251 Nw 71St Ter, Chiefland, FL 32626 on Redfin.com

1725 Nw 6Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,391
- See 1725 Nw 6Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603 on Redfin.com

9250 Emily Dr, Trenton, FL 32693
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,848
- See 9250 Emily Dr, Trenton, FL 32693 on Redfin.com

2147 Nw 7Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32603
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,528
- See 2147 Nw 7Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32603 on Redfin.com

840 Nw 132Nd Blvd, Newberry, FL 32669
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,925
- See 840 Nw 132Nd Blvd, Newberry, FL 32669 on Redfin.com

824 Nw 132Nd Blvd, Newberry, FL 32669
- Price: $494,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,805
- See 824 Nw 132Nd Blvd, Newberry, FL 32669 on Redfin.com

17925 Se 49Th Pl, Hawthorne, FL 32640
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,764
- See 17925 Se 49Th Pl, Hawthorne, FL 32640 on Redfin.com

3225 Sw 120Th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,746
- See 3225 Sw 120Th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

16771 Margery St, Cedar Key, FL 32625
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,524
- See 16771 Margery St, Cedar Key, FL 32625 on Redfin.com

16349 Andrews Cir, Cedar Key, FL 32625
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,429
- See 16349 Andrews Cir, Cedar Key, FL 32625 on Redfin.com

1123 Nw 6Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32601
- Price: $497,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,219
- See 1123 Nw 6Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

4801 Sw 63Rd Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,137
- See 4801 Sw 63Rd Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

5001 Sw 34Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,046
- See 5001 Sw 34Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

631 Nw 172Nd Ln, Trenton, FL 32693
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,500
- See 631 Nw 172Nd Ln, Trenton, FL 32693 on Redfin.com

13531 Sw Airport Rd, Cedar Key, FL 32625
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 550
- See 13531 Sw Airport Rd, Cedar Key, FL 32625 on Redfin.com

6417 Sw 9Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607
- Price: $498,000
- 0 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 3,660
- See 6417 Sw 9Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

    Base64 encoded image

