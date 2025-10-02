How much house does $500,000 buy you in Gainesville?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL.

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Gainesville?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Gainesville right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

4031 Nw 75Th St, Gainesville, FL 32606

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,920

1301 Nw 91St Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,750

820 Nw 109Th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32606

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,440

6436 Sw 77Th St, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,412

12833 Nw 13Th Ln, Newberry, FL 32669

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,768

4532 Sw 56Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Price: $495,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,768

11271 Se 136Th Ter, Dunnellon, FL 34431

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,557

8145 Sw 51St Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Price: $490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,528

20536 Nw 20Th Ter, Brooker, FL 32622

- Price: $499,707

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,475

12404 Sw 31St Ave, Archer, FL 32618

- Price: $499,995

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,266

14825 Sw 83Rd Ter, Archer, FL 32618

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,168

1119 Sw 11Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,712

14953 Nw 150Th Ln, Alachua, FL 32615

- Price: $490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,269

15251 Nw 71St Ter, Chiefland, FL 32626

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,028

15251 Nw 71St Ter, Trenton, FL 32693

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,028

1725 Nw 6Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,391

9250 Emily Dr, Trenton, FL 32693

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,848

2147 Nw 7Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32603

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,528

840 Nw 132Nd Blvd, Newberry, FL 32669

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,925

824 Nw 132Nd Blvd, Newberry, FL 32669

- Price: $494,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,805

17925 Se 49Th Pl, Hawthorne, FL 32640

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,764

3225 Sw 120Th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,746

16771 Margery St, Cedar Key, FL 32625

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,524

16349 Andrews Cir, Cedar Key, FL 32625

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,429

1123 Nw 6Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32601

- Price: $497,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,219

4801 Sw 63Rd Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,137

5001 Sw 34Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,046

631 Nw 172Nd Ln, Trenton, FL 32693

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,500

13531 Sw Airport Rd, Cedar Key, FL 32625

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 550

6417 Sw 9Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607

- Price: $498,000

- 0 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 3,660

