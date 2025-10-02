How much house does $500,000 buy you in Orlando?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Orlando?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Orlando right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
1635 Hawksbill Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34771
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,967
- See 1635 Hawksbill Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com
2670 Palmetto Ridge Cir, Apopka, FL 32712
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,009
- See 2670 Palmetto Ridge Cir, Apopka, FL 32712 on Redfin.com
1041 Ladyfish Trl, St Cloud, FL 34771
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,138
- See 1041 Ladyfish Trl, St Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com
7938 Riffle Ln, Orlando, FL 32818
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,460
- See 7938 Riffle Ln, Orlando, FL 32818 on Redfin.com
5521 Oak St, Mount Dora, FL 32757
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,939
- See 5521 Oak St, Mount Dora, FL 32757 on Redfin.com
4909 Raylene Way, Saint Cloud, FL 34771
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,404
- See 4909 Raylene Way, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com
7441 Marker Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,363
- See 7441 Marker Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34747 on Redfin.com
13747 Waterhouse Way, Orlando, FL 32828
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,021
- See 13747 Waterhouse Way, Orlando, FL 32828 on Redfin.com
4962 Windermere Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,914
- See 4962 Windermere Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34746 on Redfin.com
2959 Castaway Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,719
- See 2959 Castaway Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34747 on Redfin.com
3233 Lorimar Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34772
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,279
- See 3233 Lorimar Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 on Redfin.com
12854 Hunters Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,025
- See 12854 Hunters Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837 on Redfin.com
9158 Elsa Ct, Davenport, FL 33897
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,983
- See 9158 Elsa Ct, Davenport, FL 33897 on Redfin.com
9650 Bay Pine Ln, Orlando, FL 32832
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,974
- See 9650 Bay Pine Ln, Orlando, FL 32832 on Redfin.com
9003 Pecky Cypress Way, Orlando, FL 32836
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,742
- See 9003 Pecky Cypress Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com
1888 Archer Dr, Minneola, FL 34715
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,216
- See 1888 Archer Dr, Minneola, FL 34715 on Redfin.com
1639 Birchfield Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,962
- See 1639 Birchfield Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765 on Redfin.com
900 Walkers Grove Ln, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,905
- See 900 Walkers Grove Ln, Winter Garden, FL 34787 on Redfin.com
1569 Corkery Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,866
- See 1569 Corkery Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708 on Redfin.com
14329 Braemar St, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,788
- See 14329 Braemar St, Winter Garden, FL 34787 on Redfin.com
8688 Palos Verde Dr, Orlando, FL 32825
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,133
- See 8688 Palos Verde Dr, Orlando, FL 32825 on Redfin.com
1020 E Pebble Beach Cir, Winter Springs, FL 32708
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,040
- See 1020 E Pebble Beach Cir, Winter Springs, FL 32708 on Redfin.com
3435 Tumbling River Dr, Clermont, FL 34711
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,832
- See 3435 Tumbling River Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 on Redfin.com
1005 Catalpa Ln, Orlando, FL 32806
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,759
- See 1005 Catalpa Ln, Orlando, FL 32806 on Redfin.com
409 E Gulley Ave, Oakland, FL 34760
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,630
- See 409 E Gulley Ave, Oakland, FL 34760 on Redfin.com
1816 Azalea Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,584
- See 1816 Azalea Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 on Redfin.com
16732 Glenbrook Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,582
- See 16732 Glenbrook Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714 on Redfin.com
204 E Harvard St, Orlando, FL 32804
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,452
- See 204 E Harvard St, Orlando, FL 32804 on Redfin.com
731 Bucher Rd, Maitland, FL 32751
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,404
- See 731 Bucher Rd, Maitland, FL 32751 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.