How much house does $500,000 buy you in Port St. Lucie?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Port St. Lucie?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Port St. Lucie right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
620 Sw Dairy Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,984
- See 620 Sw Dairy Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com
6229 Nw Sweetwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,896
- See 6229 Nw Sweetwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com
1652 Sw Mcallister Ln, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,229
- See 1652 Sw Mcallister Ln, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com
5640 Nw Croton Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,078
- See 5640 Nw Croton Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com
2372 Sw Lejune St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,020
- See 2372 Sw Lejune St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com
2573 Se Lakewood St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,020
- See 2573 Se Lakewood St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 on Redfin.com
1026 Sw Majorca Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,020
- See 1026 Sw Majorca Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com
2932 Sw Skyline St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,020
- See 2932 Sw Skyline St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com
1442 Sw Jacksonville Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,020
- See 1442 Sw Jacksonville Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com
11279 Nw Brianna Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,830
- See 11279 Nw Brianna Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com
2025 Sw Capeador St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,792
- See 2025 Sw Capeador St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com
6124 Nw Butterfly Orchid Pl, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,399
- See 6124 Nw Butterfly Orchid Pl, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com
14175 Sw Harker St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,209
- See 14175 Sw Harker St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com
6690 Nw Pinson Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,078
- See 6690 Nw Pinson Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983 on Redfin.com
1341 Sw Abingdon Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,081
- See 1341 Sw Abingdon Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com
3570 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,049
- See 3570 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on Redfin.com
3499 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,014
- See 3499 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on Redfin.com
3504 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,870
- See 3504 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on Redfin.com
5007 Se Askew Ave, Stuart, FL 34997
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,189
- See 5007 Se Askew Ave, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com
10098 Dreamweaver Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
- Price: $499,995
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,978
- See 10098 Dreamweaver Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com
386 Sw Donna Ter, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,970
- See 386 Sw Donna Ter, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984 on Redfin.com
2127 Nw Tilia Trl, Stuart, FL 34994
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,856
- See 2127 Nw Tilia Trl, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com
7313 Se Seagate Ln, Stuart, FL 34997
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,845
- See 7313 Se Seagate Ln, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com
251 Se Courances Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,815
- See 251 Se Courances Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984 on Redfin.com
11996 Sw Backrush Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,761
- See 11996 Sw Backrush Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com
6106 Bamboo Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34982
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,460
- See 6106 Bamboo Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 on Redfin.com
1030 Se Dolphin Dr, Stuart, FL 34996
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,376
- See 1030 Se Dolphin Dr, Stuart, FL 34996 on Redfin.com
175 Sw Cabana Point Cir, Stuart, FL 34994
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,296
- See 175 Sw Cabana Point Cir, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com
11454 Sw Hawkins Ter, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987
- Price: $499,980
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,716
- See 11454 Sw Hawkins Ter, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com
1555 Ne Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,269
- See 1555 Ne Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.