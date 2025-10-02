How much house does $500,000 buy you in Sebring?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Sebring?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Sebring right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
104 Ballard Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825
- Price: $489,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,273
- See 104 Ballard Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com
209 Figi Way Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,633
- See 209 Figi Way Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
2316 Sunrise Dr, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $489,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,859
- See 2316 Sunrise Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
302 Garrett Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825
- Price: $494,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,980
- See 302 Garrett Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com
3107 Divot Rd, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $479,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,984
- See 3107 Divot Rd, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
6931 San Bruno Dr, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,649
- See 6931 San Bruno Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
1745 County Road 29, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,883
- See 1745 County Road 29, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
1282 Lake Lotela Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825
- Price: $495,950
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,345
- See 1282 Lake Lotela Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com
1906 Sunrise Dr, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,359
- See 1906 Sunrise Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
4032 Carter Creek Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825
- Price: $479,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,808
- See 4032 Carter Creek Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com
3116 Wynstone Ct, Sebring, FL 33875
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,559
- See 3116 Wynstone Ct, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com
3151 Wynstone Ct, Sebring, FL 33875
- Price: $485,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,147
- See 3151 Wynstone Ct, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com
4983 San Lorenzo Dr, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $480,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,739
- See 4983 San Lorenzo Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
855 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,891
- See 855 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
2612 Lost Ball Dr, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,794
- See 2612 Lost Ball Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
1743 Citadel St, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,717
- See 1743 Citadel St, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
301 S Wells Ave, Avon Park, FL 33825
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,501
- See 301 S Wells Ave, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com
5009 Magnolia Pl, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,253
- See 5009 Magnolia Pl, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
1036 Greenway Ter, Sebring, FL 33876
- Price: $474,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,176
- See 1036 Greenway Ter, Sebring, FL 33876 on Redfin.com
4331 Duffer Loop, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,966
- See 4331 Duffer Loop, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
5047 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring, FL 33875
- Price: $479,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,374
- See 5047 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com
2142 Dog Leg Dr, Sebring, FL 33872
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,352
- See 2142 Dog Leg Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com
424 Holly Dr, Sebring, FL 33876
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,125
- See 424 Holly Dr, Sebring, FL 33876 on Redfin.com
103 Citrus Rd Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,956
- See 103 Citrus Rd Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
901 S Lotela Ave, Avon Park, FL 33825
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,908
- See 901 S Lotela Ave, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com
200 Anderson St Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $489,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,801
- See 200 Anderson St Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
920 Lake Dr E, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,664
- See 920 Lake Dr E, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
125 Otter Trl, Sebring, FL 33875
- Price: $494,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,316
- See 125 Otter Trl, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com
125 Orange Rd Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $480,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,712
- See 125 Orange Rd Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
542 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,000
- See 542 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.