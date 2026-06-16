How Olivia Rodrigo thanked the ballet dancers in video for 'stupid song'

Olivia Rodrigo's costars in her video for "stupid song" are a troupe of New York ballet dancers, including New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck. Tiler also choreographed the spot and told Billboard what that experience was like.

Olivia walks through the streets of New York City in the video, before being joined by the ballet dancers who dance around her and frolic with her in the park. They shot it in Manhattan from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. in one day, because the dancers had to get to rehearsals by 11:30 a.m.

"When we were sitting between takes and talking, she wanted to know everything," Tiler said of Olivia. "She was like, 'Oh my God, you guys have a show tonight?!' And she ended up sending us all a bouquet of flowers to the theater before our night show. It was so nice. And I could just tell she was fascinated by the whole ballet world."

Tiler said she's the one who insisted that the dancers wear pointe shoes. However, she was forced to have all the white tutus she brought to the set dyed pink because Olivia was "adamant" about the color.

But Tiler says she and the dancers are up for recreating the performance with Olivia anytime. As she told Billboard, "All of us girls had such a fun time with her, if she did ever want that to happen, we would so love to do that."

Meanwhile, "stupid song" is currently soundtracking the trailer for the new film Heartstopper Forever.

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