How you can watch Pitbull, fans attempt to set Guinness World Record

Pitbull and his fans will attempt to set the Guinness World Record in July for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps — and you'll be able to watch them do it.

As previously reported, Pitbull will be performing at the BST Hyde Park festival in London on July 10. His YouTube channel will provide a global livestream of the event, designed in the style of a sports broadcast. As an expected 65,000 Pitbull fans gather while wearing bald caps, there will be commentary from British and American personalities, live field reporting, fan interviews and more.

The event will — hopefully — end with the presentation of the Guinness World Record title.

The idea for the stunt began after Pitbull's fans, known as The Bald Es, started showing up to his shows dressed like him, in suits, ties, dark glasses and, of course, bald caps. After a U.K. radio station proposed that he try to go for the record, Pitbull and his team signed off on the attempt.

Speaking to The New York Times last June about why they were wearing bald caps, one fan said, "We have adult money, and this is what this generation is choosing to spend it on."

The London date is part of the "Damn I Love Miami" artist's current I'm BACK tour, which returns to North America on Aug. 19 with a show in Bristow, Virginia.

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