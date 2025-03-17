Hozier announces 10th anniversary vinyl edition of self-titled debut

Legacy/Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Hozier is taking you back to the days of his first record.

The Irish singer-songwriter has announced a 10th anniversary vinyl edition of his 2014 self-titled debut album, which includes his breakout hit, "Take Me to Church."

The two-LP set is due out May 16 and includes four bonus tracks that have never before been available on vinyl.

Notably, the news comes not just on St. Patrick's Day, but also on Hozier's 35th birthday.

Hozier will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of his latest album, 2023's Unreal Unearth, in June.

