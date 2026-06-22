Iconic record executive Clive Davis dies at 94

Clive Davis attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 3, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Clive Davis, the record executive known as "the man with the golden ears," has died of age-related illness, according to his family. He was 94.

Davis either discovered, signed or guided the careers of artists including Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Aerosmith, Billy Joel, Janis Joplin, Alicia Keys, Patti Smith and Whitney Houston.

A statement from Davis' family read, "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations."

"To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved."

A lawyer by trade, New York City-born Davis joined Columbia Records as assistant counsel in 1960. He was made president of the label by 1967 and helped to bring it into the rock era, signing acts such as Joplin's band Big Brother and the Holding Company; Santana; Blood, Sweat & Tears; and Pink Floyd.

After being fired from Columbia in 1973, he started his own labels, Arista Records and J Records, and worked for BMG and Sony Music Entertainment. Over that time, he helped revive the careers of Dionne Warwick, Santana, the Grateful Dead, Rod Stewart and Aretha Franklin; gave Barry Manilow his first #1 with "Mandy"; identified Whitney Houston as a future star and signed her at age 19; and released Alicia Keys' 2001 Grammy-winning debut album, Songs in A Minor.

Other acts Davis worked with over the years included Barbra Streisand, Sarah McLachlan, Carly Simon, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny G, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Kinks, Annie Lennox, Toni Braxton, Luther Vandross, Maroon 5 and Usher.

Davis also worked closely with American Idol in the show's early years, heading the label that released the music of winners and finalists such as Kelly Clarkson, Clay Aiken, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, Ruben Studdard and Jordin Sparks.

Davis' annual star-studded pre-Grammy parties became legendary and often served as a launching pad for the artist he was focusing on at the time. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a non-performer.

His 2013 autobiography, The Soundtrack of My Life, was a New York Times bestseller. The 2017 documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, is currently available on Netflix.

Davis, who at age 80 revealed that he was bisexual, is survived by three sons, a daughter, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as his partner. His two marriages ended in divorce.

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