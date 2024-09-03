ICYMI: Katy Perry, Camila Cabello & Britney Spears

Due to your Labor Day weekend festivities, you may have missed some developments in the pop music world — so we're here to keep you updated.

Forget Record Store Day: Later in September it'll be Katy Perry Day at your local independent record store. Listening parties for Katy's new album, 143, are being held in record stores nationwide on Sept. 18, and there are multiple locations across 36 states hosting the parties. You can earn entrance to the listening parties by preordering a copy of 143 on exclusive clear blue vinyl. The album comes out Sept. 20.

Camila Cabello has announced a deluxe edition of her most recent album, C, XOXO. The "Magic City" edition of the album, along with a new single called "Godspeed," arrives Sept. 6. "always more stories to tell," she wrote on Instagram. "some new songs for your night in Magic City." "Magic City" is the nickname of Camila's hometown, Miami.

Britney Spears claims she's working with Wicked director Jon M. Chu, who's developing her biopic, on another project entirely. She wrote on Instagram, "The project I might be doing isn't a biopic story … it's a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character !!! It's flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu !!!"

