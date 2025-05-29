Hers ranked 25 whole food grocery items to identify potential budget busters and find the best affordable swaps for your shopping list.

Inflation-friendly food swaps to keep your grocery budget in check

Grocery prices have soared in recent years, from supply chain disruptions during the pandemic to avian flu outbreaks impacting egg prices today. From 2020 to 2024, food prices jumped nearly 24%. That means if you used to spend $400 a month on groceries at the start of 2020, the same shopping cart would now cost nearly $500.

While some issues like supply chain disruption may not be having as big of an impact as they were a few years ago, new economic uncertainties are popping up that could affect prices.

All of these large-scale news events can feel very personal when you're shopping at your local grocery store. And it can be even more challenging to steer away from cheaper, ultraprocessed foods and stick to clean groceries that help you meet your health goals.

Hers looked at annual price increases of whole food grocery items to help you identify which items you can save on and which ones you may want to consider swapping out for a less expensive alternative.

Key findings

Eggs continue to hurt consumers' wallets.

Tomatoes and lettuce experienced major price drops between April 2024 and April 2025.

Beef and ham prices have spiked over the past year, while chicken is more stable.

25 healthy groceries ranked from lowest to highest price increases over the past year

1. Tomatoes: -6.4%

2. Lettuce: -6.4%

3. Frozen vegetables: -3.7%

4. Shelf stable fish and seafood: -1.7%

5. Other fresh vegetables: -1.6%

6. Citrus fruits: -0.7%

7. Potatoes: -0.5%

8. Canned vegetables: -0.2%

9. Bananas: no change

10. Pork chops: +0.6%

11. Turkey: +0.7%

12. Fresh and frozen fish and seafood: +1%

13. Other fresh fruits: +1.3%

14. Other dairy: +1.6%

15. Cheese and fresh whole chicken: +2.1% (tied)

17. Fresh and frozen chicken parts: +2.8%

18. Bacon: +3.9%

19. Ham: +4.7%

20. Dried beans, peas, and lentils: +5.6%

21. Fresh apples: +6.8%

22. Uncooked beef steaks: +7%

23. Eggs: +7%

24. Uncooked beef roasts: +8.8%

25: Uncooked ground beef: +10%

Affordable grocery store swaps

How can you battle inflation prices while sticking to your health goals? Swap out the priciest items on your shopping list with cheaper options that have a similar nutritional profile. Here are the groceries with some of the biggest price spikes over the past year, plus some alternatives to consider.

Egg prices continue to rise: Swap for other dairy proteins

Between March 2024 and March 2025, there was a 60% increase in the price of eggs, and another 7% between April 2024 and April 2025. As of May of this year, the national average cost for a dozen eggs was $5.12.

Instead of whipping up an omelette every morning, consider Greek yogurt or cottage cheese as an alternative breakfast protein—at least for the time being. These dairy items only increased 2.7% and when you look at price per ounce, yogurt averages $0.19 while eggs are $0.21.

And when you opt for a low-fat Greek yogurt, you'll only get 1.9 grams of fat in half a cup compared to 5.3 grams in one egg. Protein content is comparable in both, with half a cup of each containing around 12 grams.

Beef cuts are costlier: Swap for chicken

Depending on the cut, beef prices have increased 7% to 10% (ground beef is the most expensive option). If you still want a meat fix but at a fraction of the price, incorporate more chicken into your meal planning. Prices only rose between 2.1% and 2.8% over the past year. A fresh whole chicken costs $2.06 per pound, while ground beef jumped to $5.80. Plus, you'll get a similar amount of protein in both choices.

Apples are the fruit with the biggest price hike: Swap for bananas

The cost of apples jumped 6.8%, so consider some other fruit options to cut back on your final grocery bill. Banana prices stayed the same and have a similar fiber content. For comparison, a pound of Fuji apples costs $1.41, while bananas average just $0.64 per pound.

To truly maximize the nutritional content of your banana, dig in while it's still a little green. You'll enjoy higher fiber and lower sugar levels before it fully ripens.

Ham and bacon prices surge while pork chop prices remain moderate

Ham prices jumped 4.7% over the past year, averaging $4.74 per pound. A budget-friendly swap would be pork chops, which increased in price by just 0.6%. The price is slightly lower at $4.24 per pound, and both contain around 5 grams of protein per ounce.

Similarly, bacon prices increased nearly 4% and cost $7 per pound. Ground turkey is a strong alternative to consider; it's a lean protein that has only risen 0.7% over the past year.

Focus on fresh salads over canned vegetables

Lettuce and tomato prices both decreased by 6.4%. On top of that, other fresh vegetables dropped by 1.6%. With romaine lettuce averaging $2.92 per pound and tomatoes just $1.79 per pound, it's easy to throw together a high-fiber salad that will keep you feeling full. Canned vegetables saw a slight drop as well, but the nutritional content tends to be lower due to the preservation process.

Choose fruits over a traditional charcuterie board

Classic charcuterie board ingredients are largely more expensive than they were a year ago. The cost of cheese increased 2.1%, and cheddar now averages $5.74 per pound. The price of meats and crackers have remained steady, but garnishes like olives, pickles and relishes are up 3%.

Consider swapping out some of your pricier items for fresh fruit, perhaps alongside a dip or spread. Fresh fruit outside of apples, bananas, and citrus only increased 1.3%, and oranges are down 0.2%. Plus, you'll be adding more healthy fiber to your snack board instead of focusing solely on high-fat meats, cheese, and carbs. Just remember to incorporate protein elsewhere. For a healthier protein in place of sausage, consider a side of chicken wings as an unprocessed, less expensive alternative.

Methodology

To identify how grocery prices have changed in the past year, Hers pulled 12-month price data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. Our list focuses on whole foods, including unprocessed meats and other proteins (like eggs and dried beans), vegetables, and fruit. We excluded canned fruit because of the potential for added sugar. We then ranked each item based on the change in price over a one-year period from April 2024 to April 2025, with the lowest price increases ranking best.

3 tips to manage your grocery budget without sacrificing quality food

Looking for more ways to reign in your grocery spending? Here are three tips that can stretch your budget even further.

Shop your kitchen first: Here's a number that may shock you: The USDA estimates that Americans throw away around 30% of their food at home. Help prevent food (and money) waste by checking your refrigerator, freezer, and pantry before you head out to shop. Then build a meal plan around those items and fill in any gaps at the grocery store.

Here's a number that may shock you: The USDA estimates that Americans throw away around 30% of their food at home. Help prevent food (and money) waste by checking your refrigerator, freezer, and pantry before you head out to shop. Then build a meal plan around those items and fill in any gaps at the grocery store. Check out weekly ads: Most grocery stores offer weekly sales, especially on seasonal items. Prioritizing these items first can help you afford more fresh produce and price-reduced proteins.

Most grocery stores offer weekly sales, especially on seasonal items. Prioritizing these items first can help you afford more fresh produce and price-reduced proteins. Get outside your comfort zone: Experiment with different ingredients from your usual rotation, like various meat cuts or cheaper fruits and vegetables you wouldn't normally pick up.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.