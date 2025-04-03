Is Justin Bieber launching a new clothing brand?

By Andrea Dresdale

Fans have been puzzled by Justin Bieber's many cryptic Instagram postings recently, but it appears that at least some of them are teasing a new clothing brand.

Per the Instagram posts, the brand seems to be called "skylrk" and includes sweatshirts, sunglasses, beanies and phone cases, as well as some kind of footwear that looks like a sneaker crossed with a slipper crossed with a Croc. Colors include "Dusty Pink," "Toasty" and "Wax."

Justin's wife, Hailey, has posted some of the images on her own Instagram Story, one with the caption "eeek."

If "skylrk" means "Skylark," that's a kind of bird that is found in Justin's native Canada, among other places around the world. In fact, there used to be a Canadian band called Skylark, which included future super producer David Foster.

Justin also has a clothing brand called Drew House.

Meanwhile, Justin also used Instagram to wish his mom, Pattie Mallette, a happy 50th birthday on Wednesday. He posted an photo of his mom as a young girl with the caption "50 MOMMMMMMMM. luv that I get to be ur son."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

