Is workplace burnout the new normal for Americans and Canadians? It doesn't have to be.

Wysa compiled data on workplace burnout from Microsoft and LinkedIn's 2024 report and APA to explore why it happens and how to address it.

Imagine sitting at your desk, trying to get work done, but you don't feel quite like your usual self. You feel exhausted, irritable, and distracted.

You're not lazy or a bad employee: You might just be experiencing workplace burnout, like nearly half of the workers surveyed in Microsoft and LinkedIn's 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report. In Gallup's 2024 State of the Global Workplace, nearly half of American and Canadian employees felt stressed out, making burnout seemingly inevitable. Still, there are ways to reduce its effects on workers.

Wysa compiled the latest data on workplace burnout from Microsoft and LinkedIn's 2024 report and American Psychological Association research to explore why burnout happens and what to do about it.

The APA defines workplace burnout as chronic work-related stress that hasn't been properly managed, and an employee who has it likely needs more rest than just a lunch break or a weekend can provide. It can be hard to notice when you're busy with the day-to-day grind of the office or when you work remotely so you don't see anyone else in person. Some people also believe burnout has other underlying causes, such as depression, and some personality types are more prone to burnout than others, according to the Mayo Clinic. Research has also found that burnout can present in different ways based on factors like the employee's work environment, how much they enjoy the job, and how they cope with stress.

"There are many potential causes of burnout in today's workplaces—excessive workloads, low levels of support, having little say or control over workplace matters, lack of recognition or rewards for one's efforts, and interpersonally toxic and unfair work environments," Mindy Shoss, a University of Central Florida psychology professor, told the APA. "Add to that the constant hum of uncertainty about a possible recession, and it's no surprise that burnout is on the rise in many workplaces."

What workplace burnout looks like

Sometimes we say we're feeling "so burned out" when we feel tired or stressed, but workplace burnout is much more than that. While it can look many different ways, the APA lists several symptoms—fatigue, emotional detachment from one's work, and irritability, among others. Trouble remembering information or thinking clearly may cause you to feel like you aren't an efficient employee.

As the Mayo Clinic points out, you might also lack work-life balance, feel a lack of control over your work, and be more prone to conflicts at the job. Burnout tends to be specific to your role and the situations it puts you in, such as being overloaded with assignments, being bored by underwhelming work, and having a lack of guidance or structure on the job, according to the Harvard Business Review.

Job-related stress can also start to extend into your personal life. "When we're carrying the burden of our job stress home with us, it can spill over into the rest of our lives—affecting our relationships, our parenting, and our interest in hobbies and activities," psychologist Dr. Joseph Rock told Cleveland Clinic.

Even worse, if left unaddressed, burnout can lead to major health issues. The APA pointed out that it can increase the risk of developing major physical and mental health issues. For instance, burnout can increase one's risk of developing hypertension and Type 2 diabetes by 40% and 85%, respectively. And when it comes to experiencing depressive mental health disorders, burned-out workers increase their risk by 180%.

How to combat workplace burnout

In a survey of more than 1,400 U.S. workers in 2024, the Society for Human Resource Management found that burned-out workers are about three times more likely to look for another job. But getting a new role or pushing through the fatigue and disillusionment won't fix everything. To get to the bottom of burnout, you need to understand the underlying causes and take concrete steps to alleviate it.

"We need to reframe the basic question from who is burning out to why they are burning out," workplace burnout expert Dr. Christina Maslach told the APA. "It is not enough to simply focus on the worker who is having a problem—there must be a recognition of the surrounding job conditions that are the sources of the problem."

However, workers can take steps to reduce the effects of burnout. You can set boundaries with your job and how often it bleeds into your personal life—as well as take steps to ensure it doesn't. Rock suggests unplugging from work calls and emails when you're at home or on vacation so your personal time can remain personal.

The APA recommends cultivating a support system of colleagues, family, and friends to reduce stress through socializing and prioritizing self-care, which can be as simple as sleeping soundly, eating well, and exercising regularly, per Cleveland Clinic. But it can also mean looking beyond your job and putting energy toward hobbies or roles outside of work, like being a parent or volunteering with an organization, as the Harvard Business Review advises.

Just like burnout can manifest in many different ways, there are several solutions you can choose to prevent it—and get some rest.

