Items from Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and more up for auction

If you're looking for a great gift for your favorite music fan this holiday season, you may want to try bidding on some unique collectibles up for grabs in a new charity auction.

The fifth annual ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction features a signed vinyl from Chappell Roan, a signed Sour vinyl and GUTS tour merch from Olivia Rodrigo and two tickets to an Alex Warren concert of your choice. There are also signed items from Tate McRae, Noah Kahan, Lola Young and Jessie Murph, as well as tickets to see Meghan Trainor on tour and a personalized video message from KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE.

The money raised from the auction will go to support the foundation's mission of helping young people who want to become songwriters and composers.

Bidding is open through Dec. 17 at CharityBuzz.com.

