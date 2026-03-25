Jack Harlow's taking 'Monica' on tour

Jack Harlow is going on tour with Monica.

The rapper's new album, Monica, dropped on March 13. He will be hitting the road starting Aug. 4 in his newly adopted hometown of New York City. The tour is set to wrap up Sept. 21 in Oakland, California.

Presales start Thursday at 10 a.m. local time and will run throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for access to presale tickets at JackHarlow.com. VIP packages will also be available via VIPNation.com.

As for why he named the album Monica, Jack recently said on a podcast, "I just have always loved that name. I think that name is so pretty. I've always liked it. It's just like how I feel about the name Adrien for a man. I love the name Adrien for a man."

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