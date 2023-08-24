Jain's "Makeba" is TikTok's U.S. song of the summer

By Andrea Dresdale

The vast difference between TikTok and Spotify can be seen in the respective platforms' lists of songs of the summer: there are only three songs that appear on both lists.

For the first time, TikTok has released a list of its U.S. songs of the summer, based on total creations. The winner? "Makeba," by French artist Jain, which has soundtracked more than 5 million videos. The song, originally released in 2015, went viral on TikTok this summer. But "Makeba" doesn't appear on Spotify's songs of the summer list at all.

TikTok's #2 song is "Barbie World" by Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Aqua, which was #14 on Spotify's list. You'd then have to jump #9 on TikTok's list to find a song that's also on Spotify's list: "fukumean" by Gunna. And TikTok's #10 song, "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift, is #3 on Spotify's list.

Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants," "Get Off the Wall" by Philly Goats, "Blicky" by Fresh X Reckless, "Buckle Up" by Philly Goats & PGS Spence, "What It Is" by Doechii, and "Pound Town" by Sexxy Red and Tay Keith make up the rest of TikTok's list.

