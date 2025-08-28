Jessie J cancels planned US tour due to health issues: 'I need to be healed'

Jessie J's ongoing medical issues have forced her to scrap a planned tour of the U.S., and reschedule her upcoming European and U.K. tour dates.

Jessie explains on Instagram that following her breast cancer surgery eight weeks ago, she's learned that she has to have a second surgery. "Nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of this year. ... That falls right in the middle of a tour that I had booked," she says.

"So, I'm living in the moment. I'm embracing the moment," she continues. "And I'm flying with the vibes. So that is what it is. And I’m sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but also, it is what it is and I need to be better, I need to be healed and I know this is the right decision to make.”

She's postponing the U.K. and European shows, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 8, to April 2026. The U.S. portion of the tour, originally scheduled for November of this year, has been canceled. All of those tickets will automatically be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The good news is that Jessie says she's now "spending all of my time" trying to figure how she can tour the U.S. at some point next year. "Please bear with us," she says. "It's something that I want to do, but when the time is right." The other piece of good news, Jessie says: "There's new music coming — so much music."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.