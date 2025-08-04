Jessie J hospitalized for infection following breast cancer surgery

Jessie J was hospitalized for an infection six weeks after undergoing surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The singer updated fans on her Instagram Story Saturday, sharing a photo of an IV in her arm.

“How I spent the last 24 hours,” she wrote. “6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned. I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung.”

“IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD,” she continued. “They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.”

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient,” she wrote.

In another post, Jessie wrote about her health journey, “I know many people who will have gone through this or similar may agree with me on this or not and that’s ok.”

“But I know for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery. The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me,” she continued.

The singer, who shares 2-year-old son Sky with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, added, "Especially as a Mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am. And having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all."

She added, “But it’s life, I know that. And don’t get me wrong getting the all clear was and is incredible. But that result didn’t speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically.”

She went on to share that her journey was a reminder “to myself to slow tf down.”

