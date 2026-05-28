Joe Jonas reveals he 'crashed and burned' while auditioning for 'The Morning Show'

When they're not doing music stuff as Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas also act. But just because they're famous doesn't mean they get every part they go up for. In the latest episode of the brothers' podcast, Hey Jonas!, Joe recalls the time he blew an audition for an Emmy-winning Apple TV series.

Explaining why being early doesn't always work out, Joe told a story about auditioning for The Morning Show; specifically, for the role of a news anchor who'd be a love interest for one of the show's stars, Jennifer Aniston. Joe showed up early, so they put him in a private room. But that meant that while he was waiting his turn, he could hear all the other actors auditioning "clear as day" and got intimidated.

"These guys were crushing it," Joe recalled. "I didn't bring headphones so I'm just like literally sitting in silence, reading the lines ... and I go in and I just, like, crash and burn." It seems he made the mistake of saying he didn't need a script, then proceeded to forget all his lines.

When Nick asked him if that was his "worst" audition, Joe mentioned that something similar happened when he tried out for the part of Fiyero in the Wicked movies.

"There were, like, incredible theater vocalists I could hear, clear as day," Joe recalled. He didn't get that part either.

Nick then shared that he blew an audition when he met with the director, and asked him who was directing the movie. And Kevin Jonas revealed that when they were younger, he was told to his face, "I can clearly tell you don't have any acting experience."

Good thing they'll always have music to fall back on.

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