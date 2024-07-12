Joey Fatone & AJ McLean are the Iced Boys on new Dunkin' EP

America may run on Dunkin', but now Dunkin' is running on boy band nostalgia.

The brand has just released its first EP, featuring the first-ever recorded duet between pals and tour mates Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean. The two are billed as the Iced Boys, and they've recorded a song called "Iced Like My Coffee." It's deliberately made to sound like a '90s boy band hit, except with lyrics about how great it is to drink Dunkin' iced coffee in the summertime.

The EP is now available to stream only on Spotify.

The song was inspired by Dunkin's latest campaign, in which AJ and Joey play Dunkin' interns — Dunkin'Terns, if you will — who have to answer to their boss, played by Will Arnett. He asks them how to make Dunkin' iced coffee "top of mind." When Joey and AJ suggest creating an "old-school jam" about the drink, Arnett says, "It sounds deliciously nostalgic."

"That's kind of our thing," Joey agrees.

In addition to "Iced Like My Coffee," the EP features four other songs, with titles like "Refresher Season" and "All I Need Is An Iced Coffee," credited to Peyton Mackenzie and August Roads.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.