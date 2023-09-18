Joey Fatone says fans should "yell" if they want an *NSYNC tour

Joey Fatone says the *NSYNC reunion at the MTV VMAs was fun, but that if fans want a tour, they're going to have to take it upon themselves to make waves.

According to People, while speaking at 90s Con Florida on September 17, Joey told the crowd that getting back together with Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chavez and Chris Kirkpatrick was fun and really cool, adding, "It was surreal in the sense of we kind of just ... fell [back] into place."

Joey also said he and the rest of the group are excited about their new song, "Better Place," which will arrive at the end of September. But he added, "And no, I don’t know if there is a tour."

He then offered advice to those who won't stop asking for the guys to hit the road: "If the fans want it that much, yell at the companies, yell at [record company] Sony, yell at them."

But all the yelling in the world probably won't change the fact that, according to Billboard, Justin has a solo tour lined up for 2024, which would preclude any *NSYNC tour from happening in the near future.

In other *NSYNC news, Joey and Lance are teasing something holiday related. On Instagram, Lance posted a video of himself and Joey appearing to knock on a door, saying, "Hello! Hey boys, we're here! We brought pie."

"Coming soon," Lance added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.