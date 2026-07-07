Jonas Brothers announce The Burning Up Tour All Over Again at MSG

Jonas Brothers The Burning Up Tour All Over Again. (Live Nation)

The Jonas Brothers are throwing it back to 2008.

Nick, Joe and Kevin have announced The Burning Up Tour All Over Again, two special nights at Madison Square Garden to commemorate their iconic Burning Up Tour.

They’ll take the stage at the landmark New York City venue on Aug. 20 and 21.

“When we looked at everything happening this summer, it felt like the right moment to celebrate one of the most exciting times of our lives,” the trio says in a statement. “The original Burning Up Tour was an exhilarating time in our lives, and getting the chance to relive that with the fans – while celebrating everything that’s happened since – means the world to us. We can’t wait to run it back.”

The original Burning Up Tour supported their third album, A Little Bit Longer, as well as their Disney Channel movie Camp Rock. The two new shows will take place shortly after Camp Rock 3 premieres on Aug. 13. On Aug. 16, the Jonas Brothers will be inducted as Disney Legends.

Presales for the MSG shows start July 8, with tickets going on sale to the general public on July 10 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.

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