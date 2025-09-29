Jonas Brothers expand JONAS20: Greetings For Your Hometown tour

A few more hometowns have been added to Jonas Brothers' JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

The group has expanded their North American tour with additional arena shows starting Nov. 16 in Newark, New Jersey, and wrapping up Dec. 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Jesse McCartney, who made surprise appearances at the brothers' shows in New Jersey and Boston, will be a special guest for some of these new shows.

Among the new cities announced are Las Vegas, New Orleans, Montreal, Detroit, Cincinnati and Baltimore.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.

Since the tour began, JoBros have treated fans to surprise appearances by a wide range of artists, including Jason Mraz, Kelsea Ballerini, Paul Russell, Plain White T's, Hanson, Alessia Cara, Neon Trees and a reunited Fifth Harmony.

You can stream the already scheduled shows in Milwaukee on Oct. 12, Orlando on Oct. 26 and Buffalo, New York, on Nov. 9 exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.