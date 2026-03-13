Jonas Brothers live album out now; watch performance video of Joe Jonas/Demi Lovato duet

Fans likely realized that the Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown Tour was going to be special when on the very first night — Aug. 10, 2025 — the brothers brought out special guests Jesse McCartney, Dean Lewis, Switchfoot and Demi Lovato for surprise performances. Now you can hear many of those performances on the group's new live album, Friends From Your Hometown, and you can watch a high-quality performance video of the Demi/Joe Jonas duet.

In the video, Demi and Joe -- who briefly dated in real life -- sing "Wouldn't Change a Thing," from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Demi is now executive producing Camp Rock 3, which features the Jonas Brothers reprising their role as Connect 3. It's due out later this year.

Here's the track listing for the live album, which also includes a live version of "Backwards," as well as guest appearances by everyone from Jordin Sparks to John Legend to Jason Mraz:

"Sucker" (feat. mgk)

"Wouldn't Change A Thing" (feat. Demi Lovato)

"I Believe" (feat. John Legend)

"Vacation Eyes" (feat. JoJo)

"She Looks So Perfect" (feat. 5 Seconds of Summer)

"Take A Breath" (feat. Dashboard Confessional)

"Walls" (feat. Absolutely)

"Hey There Delilah" (feat. Plain White T's)

"Young Dumb & Broke" (feat. Khalid)

"No Air" (feat. Jordin Sparks)

"I'm Just A Kid" (feat. Simple Plan)

"Scars To Your Beautiful" (feat. Alessia Cara)

"The Reason" (feat. Hoobastank)

"I'm Yours" (feat. Jason Mraz)

"The Middle" (feat. Maren Morris)

"American Dreaming" (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

"Bubbly" (feat. Colbie Caillat)

"Ocean Avenue" (feat. Yellowcard)

"If the World Was Ending" (feat. JP Saxe)

"Backwards"

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