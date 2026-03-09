Jonas Brothers releasing live album, 'Friends From Your Hometown'

A Jonas Brothers live album is officially on the way.

The sibling trio has announced Friends From Your Hometown, a live compilation of the memorable guest appearances on their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

“We miss being on tour so much,” Jonas Brothers say in a statement. “Lately, we’ve been reminiscing about how grateful we are to all of our friends who joined us throughout the last tour and shared their music with us. In celebration, we put together a compilation of some of those moments for you to relive again and again.”

The album will feature many of the artists who joined the bros onstage for surprise performances in different cities, including Demi Lovato, John Legend, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, mgk and 5 Seconds of Summer. It will also feature some surprises for fans, including a live version of "Backwards" off their Greetings From Your Hometown album.

Friends From Your Hometown debuts on all streaming platforms March 13.

