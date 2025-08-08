Jonas Brothers say they'll be 'including fans in the show' during new tour

Jonas Brothers launch their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour Sunday at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, and Nick Jonas says they've built into the show several ways for their devoted fans to be involved.

Speaking to People, Nick teases, "We have a few moments incorporated into the night where we're including the fans in the show, in some really meaningful ways, getting to hear their stories. And then also a little dance break during our current single, 'No Time To Talk,' so get your dance moves ready."

Some of the brothers' kids will be joining them on the tour, but Kevin Jonas says his kid is more interested in watching one of their opening acts perform.

"My youngest daughter just wants to wear a Marshmello shirt instead of a Jonas Brothers one," he tells People, referring to the hitmaking DJ who'll be joining them on select dates. "So that was a little humbling."

But Nick's 3-year-old daughter is definitely a fan of her dad's music. "Her favorite song is currently 'Love You to Heaven,'" he tells People. "She sings it at the top of her lungs. It's very, very sweet."

As for the brothers' must-haves on the road, Nick tells People his backstage rider includes "little, mini bottles of A1 sauce." As for Kevin, Joe Jonas says his older brother's must-have is PopCorners chips.

"It's kind of blasphemous since we're owners of a popcorn company called Rob's Backstage Popcorn," Joe tells People. "So we give him a little s*** for that." Joe, meanwhile, can't be without tea. "So much tea," he says.

JoBros' new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, is out on Friday. As previously reported, Samsung TV Plus will livestream the Sunday show, as well as select concerts throughout the tour.

