Jordin Sparks launching 'What’s Your Spark?' podcast

Jordin Sparks is launching a podcast.

The singer and former American Idol winner has announced What's Your Spark? is debuting its first two episodes Sunday on Dear Media.

The first episode has Jordin talking about her experience winning Idol's sixth season when she was 17 years old and the lessons she learned from that journey. The second episode features special guest David Archuleta, American Idol's season 7 runner-up.

"What's Your Spark? is about finding what brings you joy, what drives you and telling stories that you might not have normally told before," she says in the podcast's trailer.

“I wanted to start a podcast because I’m a really curious person,” Jordin adds. “I love listening to people and learning about them and their stories and I like to talk.”

As for who her dream guest would be? "My dream is Gordon Ramsay," she says. "Yes, please, please come sit on my show!"

New episodes will drop every week and will be available wherever you get your podcasts.

