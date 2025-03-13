Justin Bieber says he feels 'like a fraud,' 'unqualified and unequipped most days'

Justin Bieber seems to be having a crisis of faith — in himself.

The singer posted on his Instagram Story Thursday, "People told me my whole life, 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud."

"Like when people told me I deserve something it made me feel sneaky, like damn if they only knew my thoughts, how judgemental [sic] I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn't be saying this."

He concludes, "I say all this to say. If you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

It's not clear whether Justin's feelings of inadequacy have to do with life in general, being a father or being an artist. If it's the latter, let's remind him that he's one of the bestselling artists of all time, with more than 150 million records sold worldwide, and that he's won two Grammy Awards and 18 American Music Awards. In addition, his home country of Canada has honored him with eight JUNO Awards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.