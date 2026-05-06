Justin Bieber takes top Spotify title away from Bruno Mars

It's looking as though Coachella might be the best thing that's ever happened to Justin Bieber's career.

Rolling Stone reports that thanks to renewed interest in Justin's catalogue — the Bieberssance, if you will — Justin has now amassed over 141 million monthly listeners. That gives him the title of the artist with the most monthly listeners on all of Spotify. The previous holder of that title, Bruno Mars, currently has 137 million monthly listeners.

That number is directly attributable to Coachella; on April 9, right before the first weekend of the festival, Justin had 98.8 million monthly listeners, which means he's experienced a more than 40% increase in just under a month. On April 20, the day after his final Coachella performance, Justin had his biggest streaming day ever on Spotify with 105 million streams.

The songs in his catalog that have gotten the biggest boosts include a mix of past hits and ones he highlighted during his Coachella performances: "Baby," "Beauty and a Beat," "Sorry," "Love Yourself," "Eenie Meenie," "Never Say Never" and his current single, "Daisies." Plus, his song "Everything Hallelujah" has gone viral on TikTok.

The popularity of Justin's Coachella performances highlighted the pent-up demand for live Bieber shows, because they marked his first major public performances since he canceled his Justice tour in 2022. Prior to the festival, Justin did two invite-only club shows for fans, but prior to that, he stuck to private gigs and TV spots.

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