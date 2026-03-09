Justin Trudeau's son references dad's Katy Perry romance in new song

Katy Perry’s relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has inspired a new song — not by the pop star but by Trudeau’s aspiring rapper son.

Xavier Trudeau, who goes by Xav, has a new song with the lyrics, "I move like my pops, JT/ I got me my own KP." The 18-year-old also refers to his relationship with his girlfriend as a “teenage dream” in the song, a reference to Katy's hit song.

In an interview with Jessica Cruickshank for her Phone a Friend podcast, Xav laughed over the lyrics and discussed how he felt when he first found out his dad was dating the pop star.

"I was confused, but honestly, to me, the most important thing is if they're happy, then that's what's important,” he said. “I think they would say the same thing about me and my music."

"I can tell he's really happy with her,” he added. “I've met her a couple of times, and she's great. I'm happy for them."

Xav previously spoke about how Katy talked with him for hours and offered him advice on his music career.

Katy and Justin have been dating since last year.

